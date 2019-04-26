"I spy with my little eye ..." the first CIA post said.

April 26 (UPI) -- After holding out for years, one of the United States' top spy agencies is finally on Instagram.

The Central Intelligence Agency launched an account Thursday and immediately attracted tens of thousands of followers.

The agency now has a presence on every major social media platform.

"Joining Instagram is another way we're sharing CIA's stories and recruiting talented Americans to serve here," CIA press secretary Timothy Barrett told ABC News.

So far, the account has made only one post.

"I spy with my little eye ..." it said.

The photo contains symbolic CIA objects on a desk, including a clock set for 8:46 a.m. -- the time the first plane flew into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. A badge of CIA director Gina Haspel reads "09-19-47," which is the CIA's founding date.

"Through the account, we'll give a peek into agency life, but we can't promise any selfies from secret locations," Barrett said. "We're looking to spark the curiosity of Instagram's users about the many ways CIA's global mission has us going where others cannot go and doing what others cannot do."

During a speech at Auburn University last week, Haspel gave a subtle clue about the agency's Instagram launch.

The CIA has amassed more than 870,000 followers on Facebook and 2.6 million on Twitter since they launched in 2014.