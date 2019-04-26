Kansas Supreme Court rules to protect abortion rights

Activists for and against abortion demonstrate at the Supreme Court during the March for Life anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. on January 18. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- The Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday that women have the right to end unwanted pregnancies, clearing the way for a battle with state lawmakers.

The state's high court found that the Kansas Constitution and the U.S. Constitution protect women's abortion rights.

"This sends a strong signal to our legislators that they can no longer use politically motivated and medically unnecessary restrictions to block women from the healthcare they need and deserve," Rachel Sweet, regional director of public policy at Planned Parenthood, told The Kansas City Star.

"This puts a whole load on the pro-life movement," said Mark Gietzen, founder of Kansas Coalition for Life. "We have to now do an amendment to the Constitution. There's no other choice."

Anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas plan to move to amend the state's Constitution when the legislature resumes on Wednesday. T

"Today, the liberal, activist Supreme Court showed just how out of touch they are with Kansas values," said Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, Kansas Senate president.

Abortion opponents will need a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate to amend the Constitution. That would push the bill to a statewide referendum.

"I'm pleased that the Kansas Supreme Court's decision now conclusively respects and recognizes that right under Kansas law," said Gov. Laura Kelly, a pro-choice Democrat.

Meanwhile, lawsuits over abortion restrictions in several other states are winding their way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where they could challenge the rights granted in Roe v. Wade.