April 25 (UPI) -- Responding to new accusations involving the sexual abuse of children, the Boy Scouts of America has said it hasn't shielded the names of any abusers who've been involved with the organization.

Scouts BSA, formerly the Boy Scouts of America, told reporters Wednesday a list of "ineligible volunteer files" has been kept since the 1920s and keeps "potential predators from joining our organization."

"We do not keep any reports of suspected abuse secret from the authorities," Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh said. "They don't need to be arrested or convicted of a crime to be added to our database."

The database of names has been called by some a "perversion file."

The response Wednesday from Scouts BSA came one day after a victim's rights attorney said the historic organization had a list of 7,800 leaders who abused boys over the decades and refused to make it public. Attorney Jeff Anderson cited testimony from University of Virginia professor Janet Warren, who testified in an unrelated case in January that the organization had compiled a list of 12,200 children who'd been abused.

Scouts BSA said it cares deeply about all abuse victims and apologized to any who were hurt during their time as scouts.

"At no time have we ever knowingly allowed a perpetrator to work with youth, and we mandate that all leaders, volunteers and staff members nationwide immediately report any abuse allegations to law enforcement," the organization said.

"If they insist they are not hiding anything, then they should release the names and locations of the people they chose to put in the perversion files. It would take just a couple of keystrokes," Anderson told NBC News.

Scouts BSA Chief Strategy Officer Erin Eisner said it's not that simple -- and that while every name has been turned over to police, the group can't publish the entire list because many were never charged with a crime.

"There are issues of privacy and due process," Eisner said. "Our database has served to keep children safe over the years."

Warren said the scouting system has "been in place for over a hundred years and it's worked very well."

"The rate of instances of reported abuse in the Boy Scouts of America is far less than sex abuse in society as a whole," she said.

Scouts BSA, which changed its name in February, has been sued by former scouts over claims of past abuse, which prompted the organization to consider Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. When asked about that possibility, Surbaugh said, "We have made no decision."