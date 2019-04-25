Prosecutors: U.S. Coast Guard officer targeted Supreme Court justices

A cache of weapons, including 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, were found in the Silver Spring, Maryland, home of Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson of the U.S. Coast Guard. Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- A suspected domestic terrorist, who is accused of plotting a mass killing of liberal politicians and commentators, also allegedly targeted two Supreme Court justices, according to new court documents.

Filed Tuesday, prosecutors alleged in the court documents that Christopher Hasson had searched the internet for "are Supreme Court justices protected" some two weeks before attempting to look up their home addresses, CNN reported.

Prosecutors also said that the former U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant's "internet search history lays bare his views on race" as he attempted to look up the "best" gun to kill African-Americans.

Hasson, 49, pleaded not guilty March 11 to weapons and drug charges prosecutors say were connected to his alleged plan to fuel a race war by committing a domestic terror attack.

He was arrested mid-February in Maryland with a stockpile of guns and over 30 bottles labeled human growth hormone.

In the initial court filing, prosecutors said the drug and firearms charges were "the proverbial tip of the iceberg" while describing him as a domestic terrorist plotting to "murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country."

Hasson allegedly compiled a spreadsheet of around 20 names of prominent Democratic Congress leaders, activists, political organizers and media personalities, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; and others.

Prosecutors filed the new documents Tuesday to urge the court to keep Hasson detained before his drug and firearms trial.

Hasson's lawyer had previously argued against his pre-trial detention, saying, "It's not a crime to think negative thoughts. It's not a crime to think about doomsday scenarios."

If convicted, Hasson, who is due back in court Thursday, could face 31 years in prison.