Former VP Joe Biden officially joins 2020 presidential race

April 25 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden officially launched his 2020 presidential campaign Thursday, joining a growing Democratic field seeking to unseat President Donald Trump.

Biden, 76, made the announcement with a video Thursday morning that shows footage of the clashes in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 that killed a counter protester and injured 19 others. The video notes Charlottesville as the birthplace of Thomas Jefferson as Biden recalls statements by Trump that said there were "very fine people on both sides."

In the video, Biden establishes himself as a civil rights advocate, a potentially important distinction as he faces several fellow Democratic candidates of color.

"In that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike I'd ever seen in my lifetime," Biden said in the video. "I wrote at the time that we're in a battle for the soul of this nation. If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation.

"I cannot stand by and watch that happen. Everything that makes America America is at stake. That's why today I'm announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."

"The core values of this nation... our standing in the world... our very democracy... is at stake," he added in a tweet.

The longtime Delaware senator and vice president under President Barack Obama immediately attains front-runner status and for months has polled well among the Democratic field. The bid is Biden's third for president -- after campaigns in 1988 and 2008. He strongly considered a run in 2016 but ultimately decided against it -- a choice some say he came to regret.

Biden's political career started when he was elected in 1971 to represent Delaware in the Senate at the age of 29, becoming one of the youngest senators in U.S. history. He spent 37 years in the upper chamber, where he also served as chairman of the Senate's judiciary and foreign relations committees. His tenure in Congress is perhaps best known for his leading the charge on the Crime Act and the Violence Against Women Act in 1994. If elected president, Biden would become the oldest -- at age 77 -- ever voted into the office.

Biden's bid comes at a time he faces some controversy after several women accused him of inappropriately touching them. He posted a video acknowledging that "social norms are changing" and promised he would be "much more mindful."

Biden is expected to run as a centrist Democrat and paint Trump as a populist friend of Wall Street big wigs who benefited from changes to the tax code. He received a Medal of Freedom -- the highest civilian award in the United States -- from Obama in a surprise move during his final days in he White House in January 2017.

"Show me the really left-, left-, left-wingers who beat a Republican," Biden said of the 2018 midterm elections. "So the idea that the Democratic Party has kind of stood on its head, I don't get. I'm an Obama-Biden Democrat man, and I'm proud of it."