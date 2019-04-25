Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, shown here in a 2015 photo as a state senator, had her home and city offices raided by the FBI and IRS Thursday morning. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Federal agents raided the home and City Hall office of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on Thursday.

FBI and IRS agents also searched the Maryland Center for Adult Training, a nonprofit organization that Pugh once led. Three of her staffers serve as board members.

Acting Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young, who took over while Pugh is on medical leave, fired those staffers this week -- Gary Brown Jr., Poetri Deal and Afra Vance-White.

State prosecutors are investigating Pugh for sales of her self-published children's book Healthy Holly, which were sold to companies and others who do business with the city and the University of Maryland Medical System. Pugh was a board member with the medical system before recently resigning.

WBAL-TV reported that FBI agents were searching Brown's home, as well. He was investigated in 2016 for illegal contributions to Pugh's campaign.

When Pugh was a Maryland state senator, the medical system paid her $500,000 to produce 100,000 Healthy Holly books to be used in the Baltimore school system. Associated Black Charities and insurer Kaiser Permanente said it paid Pugh $200,000 for 30,000 book copies.

In 2017, Pugh voted to approve a $48,000 contract for Kaiser Permanente to provide insurance to city employees while Associated Black Charities was approved to manage $13 million in city youth funds.

Earlier this month, the Baltimore city council told Pugh in a letter that she should resign over the scandal.