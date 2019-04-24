President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday before departing for Atlanta. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will speak Wednesday afternoon at the Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit in Atlanta.

The summit, which started in 2012 under former President Barack Obama, includes discussions between lawmakers and health professionals in an effort to address drug abuse. Trump will be the third president to address the summit, following Obama and Bill Clinton.

Trump will deliver remarks at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

"The Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit is where solutions are formulated, stakeholders from federal to family convene, and change begins," the conference's website states. "It is the annual gathering for stakeholders to discuss what's working in prevention and treatment."

Some 3,000 participants representing 48 states will attend the four-day summit. First lady Melania Trump and the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy have been involved in public awareness efforts involving the opioids crisis.