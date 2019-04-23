U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in London, Great Britain, on July 12, 2018. File Photo by Sean Dempsey/EPA-EFE

April 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit Britain in early June and meet with Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Theresa May and commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The queen invited the Trumps to travel to Britain on June 3. The White House said the visit will "reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom."

After meeting with the queen and May, Trump will visit Portsmouth on June 6 -- the 75th anniversary of the World War II offensive. Portsmouth is one of the primary launch sites for the Allied operation to liberate Europe during the war.

Trump will then travel to France to visit the Normandy American Cemetery with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The White House said Trump will also hold a bilateral meeting with Macron to "reinforce continued close cooperation on our shared economic and security interests."

During a working visit to Britain last July, Trump met with May and had tea with the queen at Windsor Castle. The June trip is an official state visit.

Trump has been an outspoken critic of May at times, especially over her handling of Britain's leaving the European Union, which is presently scheduled for Oct. 31.