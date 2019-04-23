Officials said Kohl's stores will become drop off points for Amazon returns, including those without packages or labels. File Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

April 23 (UPI) -- This summer, all Kohl's stores in the United States will begin accepting returns for Amazon customers, the company said Tuesday.

Items bought on Amazon.com can be returned regardless of whether they have their original packaging or not, and no reason is required. Kohl's will package the items and return them to Amazon.

The new policy takes effect in July.

"This new service is another example of how Kohl's is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores," CEO Michael Gass said in a statement.

Kohl's said it tested the returns policy at about 100 locations.

Last month, Kohl's expanded its inventory of Amazon products at more than 200 stores. The new return policy will cover the chain's 1,100 stores in the United States.

Kohl's has recently divided its stores, subleasing to tenants like Aldi and Planet Fitness, to draw more customers. Earlier this year, Amazon announced it would close all pop-up shops in the United States.