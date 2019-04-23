The winner of the $768 million Powerball jackpot will be announced in Wisconsin. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The winner of the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history was expected to come forward in Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon.

The lottery player won the March Powerball jackpot of $768.4 million after purchasing the winning ticket at a Speedway convenience store in New Berlin, Wis., about 15 miles from Milwaukee.

The state prevents lottery winners from claiming the prize anonymously. The winner will be revealed in a news conference at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The winner will have a cash option of $477 million or could receive the winnings in 30 payments over 29 years -- minus taxes.

"A jackpot of this size can make many dreams come true, not just for the winner, but for all lottery beneficiaries and the lucky state of Wisconsin," said David Barden, Powerball product group chairman.

The $768.4 million win ranks behind the $1.586 billion Powerball total shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 and the single $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner from South Carolina last October.

The Wisconsin winner matched the white ball numbers 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, plus Powerball 12, and Power Play multiplier 3X.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawing are held twice a week.