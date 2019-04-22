April 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted about 30,000 people at the White House Monday for 141st White House Easter Egg Roll.

The annual event is traditionally put together by the first lady. The president credited her for making it possible and thanked U.S. farmers, who donated about 74,000 eggs for the event.

"They brought thousands and thousands of eggs. I don't know if you can use them all but I have a feeling with all these young ambitious children they'll find a reason -- they'll all be gone," Trump said.

The Trumps blew a whistle to start the event Monday as children used large spoons to roll eggs across the White House grass.

The tradition started in the 1870s and was first held at the U.S. Capitol. The event was banned by President Ulysses S. Grant in 1876 after it ruined the grass on the Capitol grounds. Two years later, new President Rutherford B. Hayes moved it to the South Lawn of the White House and it's remained there ever since. In fact, it's usually the White House's largest event of the year.

Monday's event featured music from the U.S. Marines, Army, Air Force and Navy bands.