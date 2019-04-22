Trump and his private company are suing Rep. Elijah Cummings to prevent an accounting firm from releasing financial documents. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and his private company sued House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings on Monday to block a subpoena asking for his financial records.

Trump is trying to prevent the accounting firm Mazars USA from releasing "statements of financial condition" and audits prepared for Trump and several of his businesses, including the company that owns the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

"Instead of working with the president to pass bipartisan legislation that would actually benefit Americans, Democrats are singularly obsessed with finding something they can use to damage the president politically," said Trump's lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington.

The lawsuit charged that the Democrats have weaponized its committees since taking over the House of Representatives against the president.

"Democrats are using their new control of congressional committees to investigate every aspect of President Trump's personal finances, businesses and even his family," the lawsuit said.

Last month, Cummings sent a letter to Mazars USA asking for a decade of financial statements it prepared for Trump and the Trump Organization. He said the committee particularly wanted to see financial information connected with Trump's attempt to purchase the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

The letter follows testimony by Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen in February that Trump falsified records to banks and insurance companies.