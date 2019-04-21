More than a dozen students hospitalized on Miami to Boston flight

April 21 (UPI) -- The Massachusetts Port Authority said Sunday that more than a dozen people on an inbound flight to Logan International Airport were hospitalized after becoming ill on a flight.

Between 13 and 16 people on American Airlines Flight 1201 from Miami to Boston that were part of a 40-person school group reported stomach virus symptoms while on a connecting flight, CBS Boston reported.

No other passengers or crew reported stomach virus symptoms and the ill students were taken to Massachusetts General hospital when the flight arrived at Logan airport at around 10 a.m.

A Massachusetts Port Authority official told local news station WCVB that the students' symptoms appeared minor.

An American Airlines representative said the people transported to the hospital were all a part of the same school group and added they did not originate from Miami, but didn't further specify where they came from.