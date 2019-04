More than a dozen students were hospitalized with stomach virus systems after landing at Boston's Logan Airport, pictured above, on a flight from Miami. Photo courtesy David Wilson/ Wikimedia Commons

April 21 (UPI) -- More than a dozen students on a flight from Miami to Logan International Airport in Boston were hospitalized Sunday after becoming ill, the Massachusetts Port Authority said.

Between 13 and 16 people on American Airlines Flight 1201 that were part of a 40-person school group reported stomach virus symptoms while on a connecting flight, CBS Boston reported.

No other passengers or crew reported stomach virus symptoms, and the ill students were taken to Massachusetts General hospital when the flight arrived at Logan airport around 10 a.m.

A Massachusetts Port Authority official told local news station WCVB-TV that the students' symptoms appeared minor.

An American Airlines representative said the people transported to the hospital were part of the same school group and added they did not originate from Miami, but didn't further specify where they came from.

All of the passengers were from the United States, WYCN-TV reported.