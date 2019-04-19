Severe storms Friday to batter swath of East Coast from D.C. to Florida

The storm system killed at least three people this week. Photo courtesy National Weather Service

April 19 (UPI) -- A major storm system blamed for at least three deaths and widespread power outages in the Southeast will batter a swath the East Coast Friday from the nation's capital to Florida, forecasters said.

The system has so far produced tornadoes, strong winds and heavy rains from the Ohio Valley to the central Gulf Coast this week. One man died in Mississippi when his vehicle hit a tree. An Alabama woman was killed Thursday night when a tree fell on her mobile home. Another person died in a crash near Gillsburg, Miss.

The storm cut power to communities in Alabama, Louisiana and Texas late on Thursday, and the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Dade County, Mo.

"Friday has the potential to bring an elevated risk of severe weather, including a few storms with tornadoes and large hail to areas in the Carolinas," AccuWeather meteorologist Eddie Walker said.

The storms Friday could stretch from Washington, D.C.,to the Florida peninsula and could produce severe rain in parts of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey and New York.

"Severe thunderstorms with considerable potential for producing damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are expected across much of the southern through mid-Atlantic Coast region, particularly across the Carolinas into southern Virginia late this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service said Friday.