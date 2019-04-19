Salt Lake temple to close 4 years for renovations

The Salt Lake Temple in Utah will shut its doors for four years starting Dec. 29. File Photo by Sopotnicki/Shutterstock

April 19 (UPI) -- The iconic Salt Lake Temple, headquarters of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is expected to close for four years to undergo renovations, church officials announced Friday.

President Russell Nelson said the 126-year-old Mormon church is set to close its doors Dec. 29.

"We promise you that you will love the results," he said during a news conference. "The project will enhance, refresh and beautify the temple and its surrounding grounds.

"Obsolete systems within the building will be replaced. Safety and seismic concerns will be addressed."

The project will include the replacement of multiple nearby buildings and makeovers for the adjacent plaza and Temple Square.

"This temple and others built in Utah by these pioneer forebears represent some of the finest examples of architectural design, engineering and use of materials then available," Nelson said.

"We have a sincere desire -- yes, a sacred responsibility -- to care for them, that they may continue to serve as sacred houses of the lord for many generations to come."