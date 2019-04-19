U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands at he White House on June 7, 2018. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will visit Japan on May 25, following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Washington in April, the White House announced.

Trump will be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump on the Japan trip, scheduled for May 25 to 28, the White House press secretary's office said Thursday. Japan will install its new emperor on May 1, indicating that the Trumps will be Emperor Naruhito's first state guests.

The U.S. president will meet the emperor and hold bilateral meetings with Abe, the White House said.

"The fact that Japan will host President Trump and his wife as the first state guests under the new era of Reiwa [the new emperor's reign] symbolizes the bond under the unwavering Japan-U.S. alliance," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

Donald Trump last visited Japan in November 2017. Abe has made several trips to the United States, and will visit the White House again April 26-27.

Donald Trump has sought a new trade deal with Japan as part of broader efforts to renegotiate agreements around the world. As negotiations have continued, the United States has not imposed tariffs on Japanese cars amid negotiations. Through face-to-face talks, Abe has built close personal ties to the president.

Donald Trump is expected to return to Japan in June to attend the G20 conference in Osaka.