NYPD charge philosophy professor with attempted arson in St. Patricks Cathedral incident

April 19 (UPI) -- A part-time philosophy professor was charged with attempted arson after he entered an iconic New York City cathedral with cans of gasoline.

On Thursday, Marc Lamparello, a 37-year-old New Jersey man and a professor with the City University of New York, was charged with attempted arson, reckless endangerment and trespassing.

Lamparello was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to enter St. Patricks Cathedral at around 7:55 p.m. carrying two two-gallon cans of gasoline, two bottles of lighter fluid and lighters.

Church security escorted him from the building and when questioned by police he said he was trying to cut through the church from Madison Avenue where he got gas for his car. However, after inspection of his vehicle proved he had fuel, Lamparello was arrested.

Lamparello was also arrested on Monday for refusing to leave Newark's Sacred Heart Cathedral, calming it was a house of God and should never close. He was charged with resisting arrest, defiant trespassing and interfering with the administration of law, the New York Times reported.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said Wednesday night in a media conference that Lamparello's motive behind entering St. Patrick's Cathedral was unclear.

Following news of the incident, Lehman College said it was working to terminate its contract with Lamparello, Eyewitness News 7 reported.

"We are aware that an individual was arrested last night after an incident at St. Patrick's Cathedral," Lehman College spokeswoman Sarah Ramsey said in a statement. "The individual was hired at Lehman College during this academic year and was a part-time online instructor this semester. We are taking the appropriate steps to terminate that individual's employment with the college."

Lamparello is also listed as a doctoral candidate in philosophy at the City University of New York.

Police said Lamparello was transferred Thursday to Bellevue Hospital Center for psychiatric evaluation.

Lamparello's arrest came two days after Paris' Notre Dame was engulfed in flames.