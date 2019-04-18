Watch live: AG William Barr details release of full Mueller report

Protesters rally in Los Angeles on April 4 to demand U.S. Attorney William Barr release the full Russia investigation report compiled by the office of special counsel Robert Muller. A redacted version will be released Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr will release a redacted version Thursday morning of the long-awaited report from special counsel Robert Mueller, which runs nearly 400 pages.

Barr will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. EDT to outline the release. Between 11 a.m. and noon, he will deliver it to Congress before posting it on the special counsel website for public access. It will be a redacted version of the report on Russian interference in the 2016 election -- blacking out only grand jury material, foreign intelligence, ongoing cases and anything that would implicate someone not charged in the probe.

The redactions will be color coded and include "explanatory notes to describe the basis for each redaction," Barr said this month.

Barr announced the findings of Mueller's team late last month in a four-page summary that left Democrats and many Americans wanting more. It said Mueller's team found no evidence Trump's campaign colluded with Russia but did not clear the president of obstruction of justice.

RELATED Former Obama counsel Gregory Craig indicted for lying to special counsel

Trump and the White House touted the summary as a "full exoneration," despite a quote from the report saying it "does not exonerate him."

The New York Times and Washington Post published reports that some investigators on Mueller's team were unhappy with the limited amount of information in Barr's summary. Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec later said Barr summarized the report's "bottom-line findings and his conclusions immediately" knowing the full report would be released later.

The Post reported Thursday the report will be "lightly" redacted and contain information on the ways Trump was suspected of obstructing justice. It will show, the Post added, that Mueller couldn't definitively make a conclusion on Trump obstructing justice because it was tough to determine intent. Also, some of the president's actions could be interpreted innocently, it said citing people familiar with the report. It'll also offer a detailed account of Trump's purported conduct and analyzes tweets and other elements of Mueller's investigation.

On Wednesday night, Congressional Democrats expressed concern about Thursday's release after the Times reported Justice Department officials had briefed the White House about the report. Trump has previously said he's not seen any version of the report.

"Barr has thrown out his credibility and the DOJ's independence with his single-minded effort to protect [Trump] above all else," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote on Twitter. "The American people deserve the truth, not a sanitized version of the Mueller Report approved by the Trump Admin."

Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the House judiciary committee, criticized Barr's decision to hold a news conference before releasing the report to Congress at 11 a.m.

"This is wrong," he wrote on Twitter.