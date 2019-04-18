University of Buffalo freshman dies days after suspected fraternity hazing

April 17 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old University of Buffalo student died Wednesday following a suspected hazing incident at a fraternity, the school's president said.

"I am deeply saddened to share with you that U.B. freshman Sebastian Serafin-Bazan passed away today," University of Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to Sebastian's family for the devastating heartbreak they are experiencing."

Last Friday, Serafin-Bazan was hospitalized "with a serious medical condition as the result of a possible hazing incident," Tripathi said following the incident.

Serafin-Bazan's hospitalization prompted the school to suspend activities of Greek-letter organizations until further notice and to conduct an internal review of all social, sorority and fraternity organizations at the university.

Serafin-Bazan had suffered cardiac arrest following the alleged hazing activity at Sigma Pi fraternity house and was transported in critical condition to the Buffalo General Medical Center where he died Wednesday morning, The Buffalo News reported.

Sigma Pi said in a statement it is "deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Sebastian Serafin-Bazan."

"We remain in communication with the Buffalo Police Department and university officials, and have offered our support for their ongoing investigation," the fraternity said, adding that it would be opening its own internal review following the police's investigation.

The Buffalo Police Department, university police and New York State police were investigating the incident.