Cypress Hill gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

A fan holds a sign referencing hip-hop group Cypress Hill's lyrics as they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

George Lopez delivers remarks in honor of Cypress Hill as they received the 2,660th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Members of the Latino-American hip-hop group Cypress Hill Senen "Sen Dog" Reyes, Lawrence "DJ Muggs" Muggerud, Eric "Bobo" Correa and Louis "B-Real" Freese pose with their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Hip-hop group Cypress Hill received the 2,660th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday during a ceremony in Los Angeles.

The four members -- Senen "Sen Dog" Reyes, Lawrence "DJ Muggs" Muggerud, Louis "B-Real" Freese and Eric "Bobo" Correa -- were presented with the award for their decades-long career in music, which included becoming the first Latino-American hip-hop group to earn a platinum record.

"There's a lot of actors, there's a lot of comedians, there's a lot of entertainers who are on this star, but there's only one Cypress Hill," comedian George Lopez said. "The first Latino hip-hop group, but to everybody that lives the American dream not the last Latino hip-hop group, to be on the walk of fame."

Reyes and his brother Ulpiano Sergio Reyes originally formed the group DVX -- Devastating Vocal Excellence -- with Frees and Muggerud but when Ulpiano Sergio Reyes left the group to launch a solo career as Mellow Man Ace, the remaining members were joined by Correa to form Cypress Hill.

The group released its self-titled debut album in August 1991, selling more than 2 million copies and their second album, Black Sunday, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 in 1993 and was certified triple-platinum, selling more than 3 million copies.

In 1993, Cypress Hill received a Grammy for best rap performance by a duo or group for their single "Insane In The Brain" and received two more nominations for "I Ain't Goin' Out Like That" and "Throw Your Set In The Air" in the following years.

"A lot of labels passed on us when we were shopping our music because they didn't get where we were coming from and they didn't understand the unorthodox style of music that we were trying to put out there," Freese said.

The group most recently released their ninth studio album Elephants on Acid late last year.

"You are our Rolling Stones, our Grateful Dead, you are the West Coast Public Enemy, you've stood the test of time and we cherish you and love you for everything you've done collectively and individually," rapper Xzibit said during the ceremony.