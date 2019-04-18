U.S. News Crossovers and SUVs take spotlight at New York Auto Show By Nicholas Sakelaris ( )

April 18 (UPI) -- Several new vehicles have created a buzz at the New York Auto Show this week -- including a redesigned Subaru Outback, the new Lincoln Corsair and Kia's concept electric SUV. Subaru debuted the new Outback in dramatic fashion with a backdrop showing Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park. The sport-utility vehicle rose from the steam, a reference to what Subaru said is the vehicle's adventurous spirit.

Kia said its all-electric HabaNiro SUV has a battery range of 300 miles, butterfly wing doors and all-wheel drive. It also features a three-tone color scheme. There are no traditional knobs and buttons -- all the controls are touch screen.

"We wanted this concept to be comfortable navigating city streets, carving turns on a coastal road and off-roading with confidence to remote wilderness adventures," Kia vice president of design Tom Kearns said.

Lincoln introduced the Corsair compact SUV, which replaces the MKC, at the annual automotive exposition. In keeping with the brand's luxury identity, the vehicle is loaded with new technology. Lincoln said it plans to electrify the vehicle with long-range plug-in hybrid versions, similar to the Ford Escape. The plug-in hybrid could be available within the first year of production, the automaker said.

Hyundai ditched its subcompact Accent in favor of the small new Venue SUV. It's another acknowledgement , some experts say, that cars aren't selling as well as they used to. Like many automakers, Hyundai will build the Accent on a bulkier SUV or crossover body.

Hyundai's Genesis luxury brand showed off an all-electric concept car called the Mint. The "city car" is meant to navigate narrow roads, alleys and dense traffic in urban areas. The vehicle won't actually go into production, but the minty green paint scheme and no-trunk design drew attention at the auto show.

Mazda debuted its CX-5 diesel crossover with all-wheel drive and a Skyactiv-D 2.2 liter diesel engine. The vehicle has been criticized by some people still weary after the Volkswagen emissions scandal -- and the fact diesel fuel presently costs 30 cents more per gallon than regular gasoline.