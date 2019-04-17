Workers sort through packages at STO Express's logistics center in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, China this month. The U.S. reported that its trade deficit internationally and with China decreased in February to its lowest amount since last year. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. goods and services trade deficit dropped 3.4 percent to $49.4 billion in February, its lowest level since June 2018, according to a report released Wednesday by the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The $1.8 billion drop was boosted by U.S. exports increasing 1.1 percent to $209.7 billion, while imports rose just 0.2 percent to $259.1 billion. Goods and services for the year decreased 7.6 percent, to $8.3 billion, from the same period in 2018.

Year-to-date, U.S. exports have increased $11.1 billion, or 2.7 percent, while imports have increased $2.8 billion, or 0.5 percent.

Dow Jones had expected the U.S. trade deficit to actually increase in February to $53.8 billion after surveying economists.

The Trump administration has been in trade negotiations with China in the midst of a trade war between the world's two largest economies. The report said that U.S. trade deficit with China decreased 3.1 billion to $30.1 billion in February.

Exports to China increased $1.6 billion to $9.2 billion while imports decreased $1.5 billion to $39.3 billion. America's deficit with Japan, however, increased $1.3 billion to $6.7 billion in February. Exports to Japan decreased by $1.1 billion to $5.7 billion while imports increased $200 million to $12.4 billion.

The U.S. had hit China with about $250 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods last year coming into the U.S. China responded with tariffs on U.S. goods.