Police search for armed woman after threat at Columbine, other schools

April 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado searched for an armed woman in connection with threats that led to lockouts at dozens of schools in the state on Tuesday, including Columbine High School, the site of a mass shooting nearly two decades ago.

FBI Denver and the Jefferson County Sheriff sought help from the public in obtaining information regarding Sol Pais, 18, a woman who traveled to Colorado, made threats and was considered to be "extremely dangerous."

"She is a white female, 18 years old, approximately 5'5" in height with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots. She was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County," the sheriff's office said.

An alert sent out by Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task force stated that Pais is "infatuated" with the Columbine school shooting in which gunmen killed 12 students and one teacher 20 years ago and was "attempting to buy firearms," The Denver Channel reported.

Columbine High School was among about 20 schools in the state that were placed on lockout.

"Due to a credible threat to schools by an individual identified by the FBI, the Department of Public Safety recommends all schools in the Denver metro area conduct a lockout and controlled release immediately," the Colorado Department of Education tweeted.

Jeffco Public Schools said all after-school activities, sports and practices will occur as scheduled except for at Columbine, where all such activities were canceled, and Denver Public Schools said its schools planned to move after-school activities inside.