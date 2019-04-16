A gala honoring Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not be held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York after Mayor Bill de Blasio and others blasted Bolsonaro's policies. File Photo by Antonio Lacerda/EPA-EFE

April 16 (UPI) -- The American Museum of Natural History canceled plans to host a black-tie gala for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio labeled him a "very dangerous human being."

Bolsonaro, a right-wing politician elected last year, has been criticized for his policies toward the Amazon rain forest, climate change and Brazil's indigenous people. Leading the charge to cancel the event was de Blasio, who said, "Bolsonaro's "overt racism and homophobia" run counter to the museum's mission.

The event was scheduled for May 14 in the Hall of Ocean Life, a popular spot for black-tie galas. It was rented by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit organization that promotes business and cultural ties between the two countries.

Bolsonaro was to receive the Person of the Year award with roughly 1,000 people in attendance.

RELATED Brazil to open diplomatic office in Jerusalem

After a backlash from the United States and Brazil, the museum posted on Twitter that it's "not the optimal location for the Brazilian-Am. Chamber of Commerce gala dinner."

"This traditional event will go forward at another location on the original date and time," the museum tweeted.

In earlier statements, the museum said it was "deeply concerned about the stated policy of the current Brazilian administration."

RELATED Paraguay may use army to control prisons plagued by Brazilian gangs

The decision made headlines in Brazil with one proclaiming in Portuguese that "Bolsonaro was banned from a museum in New York."

Bolsonaro's critics celebrated the museum's decision.

"We must come together to denounce Bolsonaro's bigotry, racism and plans for the destruction of the Amazon and violations of indigenous rights," the group Amazon Watch tweeted.