Louisiana man charged with 100 counts of child rape

Harvey Joseph Fountain has been accused of raping minors in Pineville, Louisiana, going back to the early 1970s. Photo courtesy of Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office

April 16 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old Louisiana man was arrested and charged with 100 counts of first-degree rape for having sexually assaulted minors over decades, police said.

Harvey Joseph Fountain was arrested April 9 on 50 counts of first-degree rape, a week after Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint on April 1 from a now-adult who accused Fountain of rape while the accuser was a child, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Following his arrest, which occurred without incident, bonds were set totaling $500,000 and while he remained in jail, detectives continued their investigation contacting additional victims and finding enough credible evidence to charge him with an additional 50 counts of rape.

All crimes allegedly occurred between the early 1970s and the early 1980s and committed against children under the age of 13, though the number of children involved has not been disclosed, Lt. Stephen Phillips said, CNN cited.

"Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible," the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Fountain was re-arrested April 12 and re-booked and charged with the additional counts of first-degree rape. He remains in the Rapides Parish jail as he failed to pay his initial $500,000 bond.

In Louisiana, first-degree rape charges can be applied "when the victim is under the age of 13 years" and lacking knowledge of the victim's age is not admissible as a defense, Justia said, adding that the punishment if convicted can be death or life imprisonment.