April 16 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old college student died after falling from a cliff in Arkansas while attempting to photograph herself, authorities said.

Andrea Norton was hiking Hawksbill Crag near Boxley Valley, Ark., with fellow students from Briar Clifff University in Iowa when she fell Saturday, Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said.

Wheeler said Norton's is the latest death in a string of several in recent years at the location, which is a popular with photographers.

Norton was a native of Hot Springs, S.D., and junior at the university, her obituary said. She played women's volleyball and was on a symphony choir scholarship at Briar Cliff, where she was a triple major in biology, environmental science and global studies.

In a Facebook post, the university described Norton as "a passionate environmental science major, exemplary student and dedicated athlete." Her volleyball team expressed its condolences.

"We are saddened by the unexpected passing of our beloved teammate Andrea Norton. #22 on the court, #1 in our hearts," the team wrote on Twitter.

Norton is one of two college students who died in a fall last weekend. Fordham University student Sydney Monfries fell about 30 or 40 feet from the campus clock tower. She was also trying to take a photo.

Monfries was set to graduate with a degree in journalism next month.