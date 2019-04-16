Bill Cosby: AIG settlement of defamation suit is 'despicable'

Bill Cosby said AIG settled the lawsuit without his knowledge or consent. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Actor Bill Cosby on Tuesday criticized another defamation lawsuit his insurance company settled from a woman who accused him of a 2008 sexual assault.

American International Group's settlement came about a week before Cosby was expected to give a deposition in the case brought by Chloe Goins.

Goins said Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles when she was 18 years old. Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey declined to prosecute the case in 2016, saying there wasn't enough evidence.

Goins, instead, filed a defamation lawsuit saying Cosby labeled her a liar over her allegations. Cosby called Goins' lawsuit "frivolous" and that AIG settled the suit over the actor's objections.

"AIG's conduct is 'despicable' and I can only imagine how terribly they're treating their policyholders, who don't have my means and my resources," he said in a statement.

"AIG continues to act egregiously by settling these heinous claims without my knowledge and/or consent; and AIG continues to show they're complicity in this scheme to destroy me and my family."

AIG settled similar defamation a lawsuit earlier this month filed by seven women. Cosby also criticized that settlement.

"Mr. Cosby vehemently denies the allegations brought against him in these defamation suits and he maintains his innocence," another post read.

The defamation lawsuit stems from allegations the seven women made against Cosby, saying he sexually abused them. The alleged incidents happened outside the statute of limitations, but the women sued the comedian for falsely calling them liars.

Cosby is six months into a three- to 10-year prison sentence in Pennsylvania after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand more than a decade ago. He also denied wrongdoing in that case.