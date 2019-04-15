Pompeo: 'Maduro, open these bridges'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has renewed calls on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down and allow international aid into his country. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to open his borders and allow humanitarian aid into the country.

"Mr. Maduro, open these bridges, open these borders," Pompeo said Sunday, channeling former U.S. President Ronald Regan during his iconic Berlin wall speech. "You can end this today."

In wrapping up a four-country South American tour that began Friday in Chile, Pompeo made a stop in the Colombian city of Cucuta, which is near the border with Venezuela, to meet Venezuelan migrants at a refugee center with Colombian President Ivan Duque.

"I hope that you care," he said in his speech to Maduro. "I hope that you will care enough when you see the horror, when you see the tragedy, to change your ways and to leave your country."

RELATED Pence urges Security Council to revoke Venezuela credentials

The city of Cucuta is the first step for many of the 3.4 million people who have fled Venezuela due to economic hardships caused by government corruption and soaring inflation.

Pompeo said he expects that number to surpass 5 million by the end of this year as Venezuela struggles with a humanitarian crisis that Maduro has consistently denied.

Maduro's claim to the presidency was declared illegitimate last January following controversy over his re-election. National Assembly Leader Juan Guido was named interim president and has the support of some 50 countries. But Maduro has held tight to the reigns of the country, claiming that the attempt to dethrone him is a U.S.-backed coup.

The situation has worsened in Venezuela amid the struggle for power with the country repeatedly suffering from massive power outages, which caused Maduro to institute electricity rationing in early April.

The United States has provided over $200 million in aid to Venezuela but has had trouble getting it into the country, Pompeo said.

"Nicolas Maduro refused to accept it," he said. "He refuses to allow this aid to get across."

In mid-February, Maduro closed its borders with Brazil and Colombia as volunteers prepared to bring aid into the country. Two people were killed during a firefight at a Brazil border crossing as Venezuelan troops loyal to Maduro opened fire.

Pompeo then called on Venezuelans the world over to reject Maduro's claim to power and that the United States will continue to explore further diplomatic and economic manoeuvres to aid in his removal.

Colombian President Ivan Duque then reaffirmed his commitment to helping the United States and that he hopes Maduro will one day be charged in international criminal court and convicted for "the terrible crimes that he has committed."

"Today, we are giving a clear message to the Venezuelan people: We are with you to defeat dictatorship," he said. "We are with you for you to recover your freedom."