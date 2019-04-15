Lori Loughlin faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Actor Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges they spent $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters' admissions to college.

They filed documents in federal court in Massachusetts saying they waived their right to appear for arraignment and they plan to fight the charges. A superseding indictment filed earlier this month charged them both with money laundering conspiracy to commit fraud.

Loughlin was previously free on $1 million bail for charges she faced last month in the college admissions scheme.

She and Giannulli are accused of paying bribes to help their daughters gain acceptance to the University of Southern California through its rowing team. Neither girl participated in the sport, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Loughlin and Giannulli each face up to 20 years in prison.

They are among some 50 people charged in the Varsity Blues sting involving parents, school officials and the alleged mastermind of the scheme -- William "Rick" Singer. He pleaded guilty in March to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering, tax conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Loughlin is one of two high-profile actors caught up in the case. Felicity Huffman and 13 others parents pleaded guilty earlier this month to related charges.

The Desperate Housewives actor pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to allow her daughter more time to take the SAT test.