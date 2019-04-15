April 15 (UPI) -- A student died after she fell from the campus clock tower at New York City's Fordham University, school officials said Monday.

Senior Sydney Monfries, 22, fell late Sunday at the tower, officials said. She and some friends were taking pictures of the New York City skyline when she fell.

Monfries lost her footing and fell about 30 or 40 feet, officials said.

University officials said they're investigating how Monfries and her friends got inside the tower.

"It is with great sadness that I report that Sydney Monfries, a senior at Fordham College at Rose Hill died today after sustaining a fall inside the Keating Clock tower in the early hours of the morning," Fordham President Joseph McShane said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to Sydney's parents, and her family and friends -- theirs is an unimaginable loss, and we share their grief."

Monfries was set to graduate with a degree in journalism next month. Fordham said it will issue that degree posthumously and present it to her parents.

A memorial mass for Monfries was held on campus Sunday night.