Severe weather forecast in southern U.S. states Saturday

April 13 (UPI) -- Parts of the southern United States were bracing for several thunderstorms, including the threat of strong tornadoes, after some towns sustained damage from twisters Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center, run by the National Weather Service, issued an advisory that the storms are expected across portions of the south-central and southeast through Saturday night. The center said a region from east Texas to Mississippi is the most likely area for strong thunderstorms.

"The most dangerous period for tornadoes being between about 2 to 8 PM CDT," the center said.

In specific advisories, a tornado watch is valid until 7 p.m. CDT for parts of northern and central Louisiana and eastern Texas.

A low-pressure system will form in the South on Saturday ahead of a jet-stream disturbance and gain strength as it pushes northward into the Ohio Valley on Sunday, Weather.com reported. The system will draw warm, humid air northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

On Saturday evening, thunderstorms are expected to cross the Mississippi River and head to western Tennessee and Mississippi, Weather.com reported. And damaging winds are likely by early Sunday in Tennessee, eastern Mississippi, southeastern Louisiana and western Alabama.

Then, severe weather is predicted from northeastern Alabama and northern Georgia into southern Ohio and eastward into western North Carolina and southwestern Virginia.

The weather service's office in Birmingham, Ala., is warning church pastors that large rooms like sanctuaries and auditoriums aren't safe during severe weather, USA Today reported.

Possible tornadoes already hit parts of Texas.

One possible twister damaged a home and injured three people in Ratcliff on midday Saturday, according to Accuweather. And late Saturday morning, Accuweather reports a "large and devastating tornado" struck Franklin, causing significant damage, including one mobile home overturned and multiple homes collapsed.