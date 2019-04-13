Police: Georgia girl, 6, dies after brother, 4, shot her accidentally

April 13 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old girl from Georgia has died after her 4-year-old brother accidentally shot her outside their home, authorities said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the girl was shot in the head in Dallas, about 40 miles north of Atlanta., said the sheriff's office Paulding County said in a news release. The victim's name wasn't identified by the sheriff's office but her name was given on a GoFundMe page as Millie Drew Kelly.

The unidentified boy took a gun from the car's console and accidentally fired it while his mother was outside checking while the car didn't start. They were preparing to go to the boy's baseball game.

She was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital and two days later, detectives learned the girl had died, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

"It's just a really sad situation," sheriff's Sgt. Ashley Henson told CNN on Saturday morning. "Just based on all the evidence and the entire situation, we felt like charges were not warranted in this particular case."

Sheriff Gary Gulledge said officers' "hearts break for this family, and we hope God puts his healing hands around them during this difficult time."

The sheriff added: "We want to remind everyone to keep their firearms unloaded and secured in an area away from children to ensure that this never happens again."

A GoFundMe account has raised $35,460 of a $25,000 goal as of Saturday night.

"Millie Drew gave life today by donating her organs to continue to show the love of Jesus, whom she loved with everything that she had," according to a message on GoFundMe. "The outpouring of love shown towards the Kelly family from friends and community is exactly what being the hands and feet of Christ is."