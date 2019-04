April 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to unveil plans Friday to make the United States a leader in 5G technology.

He is scheduled to speak at 2:25 p.m. EDT in the Roosevelt Room.

Trump's remarks come hours after Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced there would be a 5G-spectrum auction later this year.

Trump also is expected to reveal a $20.4 billion fund to build high-speed broadband networks in rural communities.