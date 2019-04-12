Highways still closed as blizzard moves past Upper Midwest

The blizzard that hit the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest is winding down but could dump a few more inches of snow before it heads north into Canada. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- The blizzard that paralyzed the Central Plains and Upper Midwest with record-breaking snowfall and ice appears to be winding down.

Snow alerts are still in effect Friday for Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Minnesota can expect 2 to 4 inches more snow.

Travel will still be dangerous in some areas with slick roads and downed power lines. Interstate 29 in South Dakota from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border remains closed. Interstate 90 in South Dakota from Sioux Falls to Rapid City is also closed.

The highest snowfall east of the Rocky Mountains so far is 25 inches in Norbeck, S.D.

The storm will weaken as it heads north into Canada on Friday.

To the east, thunderstorms are bringing hail and gusty winds ahead of the snow in the Ohio Valley. The storms will hit the Interstate 95 corridor by Friday evening. by the time it reaches the East Coast, the storm will be all rain and thunderstorms.

Flooding will be a concern for parts of South Dakota that were hit by the "bomb cyclone" last month. The melting snow from the previous snowfall plus the latest accumulations could cause severe flooding in the eastern part of the state.