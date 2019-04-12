A lawsuit by Chicago city officials seeks monetary reimbursement from actor Jussie Smollett for the police investigation of his reported assault this year. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- The City of Chicago has filed a lawsuit against actor Jussie Smollett seeking reimbursement for more than $130,000 police spent in overtime pay so officers could investigate his assault report.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration filed the suit Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court. It says Smollett owes the city $130,106 for 1,836 hours of overtime billed during the two-week investigation. Authorities said the Empire actor staged an assault he said was racially and sexually motivated. The motive, they said, was to gain exposure and sympathy he believed would further his acting career. Smollett has repeatedly rejected the police theory.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the case against Smollett, which upset Emanuel and the Chicago Police Department.

The city's law department said it's pursuing "the full measure of damages" allowed by law.

The 12-page lawsuit details how city officials believe Smollett worked with two men to stage the assault.

"[Smollett] knowingly made numerous false statements of material facts to CPD officers, including when he made a police report alleging that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, when he knew he had staged the attack with the assistance of the Osundairo brothers," the lawsuit states.

"When presented with evidence that his statements were false, defendant again refused to inform CPD officers that he knew the [two men] were his attackers and that he had orchestrated his staged attack with them."

Smollett's attorneys have said the actor will not be intimidated into paying for the police department's investigation.