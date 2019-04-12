A photo of artist Nipsey Hussle is seen outside the Staples Center during a memorial service in Los Angeles Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- One person was shot dead and three were injured in Los Angeles Thursday after a drive-by attack that occurred during the funeral procession for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said three men and one woman were shot in a Watts neighborhood where the memorial passed through. He didn't say who died, only that the victims were between the ages of 30 and 50 and the gunfire came from a gray car.

"We must stop this senseless violence," he wrote in a tweet.

The shooting occurred as some 10,000 fans of the slain rapper, whose legal name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, lined the 25.5-mile funeral procession route through the city to honor Hussle, who was shot dead March 31 in the parking lot of his LA-area clothing store. The artist's coffin went through several Los Angeles communities, including Watts and Inglewood.

Suspect Eric Holder, 29, was arrested for Hussle's death and charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, charges to which he pleaded not guilty. He is being held on a $5-million bond.

Several people were also injured in a stampede during a vigil for Hussle the day after his death, which occurred when the crowd of 400 people began to flee in panic after someone pulled out a gun. The LAPD said two women who'd attended the vigil were shot and had taken themselves to the hospital.

"The victims were in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries, and confirmed that they were at the vigil," the police report said, adding that officers served a search warrant Monday on several locations to obtain evidence.

Thursday's shooting follows an uptick in Los Angeles gun violence. In the week ending with Hussle's death, 26 people had been shot and 10 were killed, Moore said.

Before Thursday's the funeral procession, a memorial service was held for Hussle at the Staples Center that included performances by Stevie Wonder and Jhene Aiko with speeches by Snoop Dogg and others.