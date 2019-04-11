CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 11 (UPI) --

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket is once again scheduled to launch Thursday evening from Cape Canaveral, Fla., after several delays A Wednesday evening attempt was postponed when upper-level winds failed to subside in the evening despite company hopes.

The new launch windows opens at 6:35 p.m. for two hours at Kennedy Space Center. Weather forecasts are 90 percent favorable for the latest attempt. But delays or postponements can happen because of weather, technical problems or other issues.

Crowds of onlookers had crammed the Titusville waterfront, beaches and causeways headed to the Space Center on Wednesday for the launch. Many expressed disappointment on social media that the launch hadn't gone off as planned. Some had traveled from other states or other continents to watch. Another crowd is expected Thursday.

It will be the second launch ever for the biggest rocket in use today. The rocket is carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite for a Saudi Arabian company. As the first commercial payload for Falcon Heavy, the launch will be another milestone for the private space industry and for SpaceX, which already dominates.

The launch also marks the first time a Block 5 booster will be used for the big rocket. The Block 5 is the latest-generation Falcon 9 rocket, intended to be reused numerous times with minimal refurbishment. A Falcon Heavy is basically three Falcon 9's strapped together.

On the Falcon Heavy's maiden voyage into space in February 2018, an estimated 100,000 visitors came to watch. That launch was the biggest rocket since the Saturn era ended in the 1970s. It was carrying Elon Musk's red Tesla Roadster with the crash dummy Starman at the wheel.

Two side boosters will attempt to fly back to twin landing pads, while the main booster will attempt an ocean barge landing. The boosters are visible from miles around, creating another viewing highlight after the launch itself.

Development of the Falcon Heavy, like all of SpaceX's missions, has been described by SpaceX founder Elon Musk as a step toward his goal of sending people to Mars.

A launch on a Falcon Heavy carries a price tag of $90 million, compared to competitor United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy, which costs more than $300 million. Falcon Heavy is taller than the shuttle launch rocket was, but carries a little less thrust or power.