Virginia cold case detectives arrest New York man for 46-year-old double murder

The oceanfornt motel cottage the two women were staying at when they were murdered has since been demolished and new motels and storefronts are located in its place. Photo courtesy of Virginia Beach Police Department

The man suspcted of murdering Lynn Seethaler (L) and Janice Pietropoli was apprehended follwoing a resubmission of old eveidnece and advancements in technology, Virgina Beach police said. Photo courtesy of Virginia Beach Police Department

April 11 (UPI) -- An 80-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of two women 46 years ago, Virginia Beach police said.

Ernest Broadnax, 80, was arrested Monday by New York police in New York and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of rape.

The murders go back to 1973, when Lynn Seethaler and Janice Pietropola, both 19, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were vacationing in a Virginia Beach oceanfront motel cottage. Their bodies were found Saturday, June 30, and their deaths were ruled homicide by the Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office, police said.

For years, Virginia police followed leads, but to no end. The cottage where the "violent" murders occurred was demolished and new motels and shops were built in its place.

RELATED Four counties seek death penalty against alleged Golden State Killer

"Unfortunately, the case turned cold after exhaustive measures failed to positively identify a suspect," the police report said, adding that the case was then handed over to the department's Cold Case unit.

Then in the fall of last year, investigators began to aggressively research a strong lead with the help of the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney, which brought them to Broadnax.

Virginia Beach police chief Jim Cervera told reporters Wednesday that it was the oldest cold case the department had solved.

RELATED Former Penn State president ordered to report to prison

"We finally brought it to conclusion, to give closure to the detectives back in the day who worked the case, to give closure to the family members who are still around and to make sure this individual is held accountable for his actions," Cervera said.

The families of both women had been notified as well as the sergeants, now retired, who had worked the case.

Cervera said it was personally "satisfying" to notify the former detectives.

"They were elated we were able to bring this case to a [close]," he said of the detectives when they found out the suspected had been arrested. " You know, These detectives here take a lot of this personally, they take it home with them. They live with them and when they retire they say what's the one thing you wish? I wish I could have solved."

For the families, he said it brought closure and reopened old wounds.

As the case is ongoing, Cervera said he couldn't reveal much about the investigation or the lead other than the arrest was made possible due to advancements in technology and the continual resubmission of evidence.

"I'm just going to say it was the advancement in the technology that wasn't available x number of years ago," he said.

Asked if Broadnax is being considered for other unsolved murders from that time, Cervera said he would update the media if anything else came up.

This is the fourth homicide the department's Cold Case Division has solved, he said, adding that they have also resolved nine rape cases that go back to the 1980s.