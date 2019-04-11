April 11 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Thursday announced the latest in a series of shake-ups in leadership at the Department of Homeland Security.

Transportation Security Administration head David Pekoske was named acting deputy director of Homeland Security. He takes over for Claire Grady, who left Tuesday after the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen last weekend. The administration then appointed Kevin McAleenan as acting Homeland Security chief.

McAleenan said in a statement that Pekoske "brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the department" with experience in the U.S. Coast Guard and TSA.

"Additionally, he has tackled impressive challenges over the course of his career, ranging from acquisition and procurement reform as the Coast Guard's Vice Commandant to securing America's traveling public as TSA's administrator," McAleenan said. "I look forward to working with him to meet the homeland security challenges facing our nation."

The departures at DHS leave the agency with several key positions that need to be permanently filled by Senate-confirmed nominees.