A storm blanketed Colorado, Wyoming, Minnesota and South Dakota with snow on Wednesday, resulting in closed freeways and schools and grounded some U.S. flights. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation

April 11 (UPI) -- Parts of the Rockies and Midwest have been buried in snow as an early spring blizzard is closing freeways and schools and grounding some U.S. flights.

The storm blanketed Colorado, Wyoming, Minnesota and South Dakota with snow Wednesday, and more is forecast as the system moves east, forecasters said.

Meteorologists said the blizzard's reach spans 700 miles in six states and will produce 6 to 30 inches of snow. Parts of Wyoming and South Dakota had already received as many as 18 inches by early Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued wind and snow advisories for 22 states, from the Rockies to the Ohio Valley. Snow is falling at up to 2 inches per hour in some places.

The storm closed a number of businesses in Colorado and Wyoming and interstates throughout the Midwest are impacted by the heavy snow.

"Road conditions are getting worse and we encourage folks to avoid travel," Colorado Gov. Jard Polis tweeted.

Professional baseball and soccer games in Colorado were postponed due to the weather and 700 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport. In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem closed government offices in 52 counties and power outages hit Sioux Falls.

Minnesota activated the National Guard to rescue stranded motorists, officials said. Hundreds of crashes were reported and at least 15 big rigs had jack-knifed. Minneapolis predicted as many as 23 inches of snow overnight with a layer of ice on top. Winds there could get as high as 50 mph, forecasters warned.

"Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely," the National Weather Service said. "This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel."

Snowfall is being reported as far south as Kansas and as far north as Wisconsin.

The storm system will continue its northern trek into the Dakotas and Minnesota. Iowa, Illinois and Indiana could also see severe weather like thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes.

Forecasters say the system will move to the Great Lakes by Friday.