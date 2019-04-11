Police arrest suspect in Louisiana church fires

April 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a suspect connected to the burning of three rural, predominantly black churches last month, U.S. prosecutors said.

"A suspect has been identified in connection with the three church burnings in Opelousas, Louisiana, and is in the state custody," U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph said Wednesday. "The U.S. Attorney's Office, ATF and FBI are working with state and local law enforcement and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the victims and those St. Landry Parish residents affected by these despicable acts."

The identity of the suspect was not released.

Between March 26 and April 4, three predominantly black churches in rural St. Landry Parish near Baton Rouge were completely lost to fires that were being treated as "suspicious," Louisiana Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning said.

The first fire occurred March 26 at St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, then two Opelousas churches, the Greater Union and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, were set on fire two days apart on April 2 and April 4.

Each of the churches was located along a highway, active for over 100 years and set ablaze in the early morning, the Acadiana Advocate reported.

The Florida Department of Financial Services has also been assisting in the investigation, having sent seven fire investigators to the scene.

Rep. Clay Higgins also distrusted a video to local media Sunday urging those responsible to turn themselves in.

"There could be many reasons why this happened, none of them are righteous," Higgins said, standing before the charred remains of St. Mary Baptist Church. "If you participated in this, you have succumbed to evil. Powers and principalities are controlling your life. I encourage you to look deep into your heart and step away from the darkness that has enveloped you and turn yourself in because you will be caught."

A news conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the Louisiana fire marshal's office.