A sting operation led to dozens of arrests for soliciting minors and human sex trafficking in the Twin Cities during the Final Four last week. File photo by charnsitr/Shutterstock

April 11 (UPI) -- More than 50 people were arrested for attempting to solicit children for sex or for trafficking victims while the Twin Cities were hosting the Final Four in Minnesota, authorities said.

Authorities also rescued 28 victims from trafficking situations, including one minor, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement.

A sting operation netted 47 arrests on felony solicitation of a minor or solicitation of prostitution under 16 years of age charges. And 11 people were arrested on probable cause for sexual trafficking and promotion of prostitution.

"This operation is an example of the aggressive steps necessary to stop traffickers and johns who buy and sell people for sex in our communities," BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said.

Undercover agents posed as minors or sex buyers on social media platforms as they chatted with suspects and arranged a meeting place for the encounter.

"While the eyes of the basketball world were focused on the court at the U.S. Bank Stadium, some were attempting to hide in the shadows of our great community, trafficking and exploiting women and girls, inflicting unimaginable physical and emotional harm, and profiting from pain," St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said.

Several victim advocate organizations helped the women who were rescued, including Alexandria House, Breaking Free and The Link.

The sting operation lasted five days.

A similar sting operation was conducted in late January and into February for the Super Bowl in Atlanta. Police there arrested 169 people over an 11-day period.