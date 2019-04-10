U.S. Attorney General William Barr appears Tuesday before a House appropriations subcommittee. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- A day after testifying in the House about special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, U.S. Attorney General William Barr will next talk to Senate lawmakers Wednesday.

Barr will appear before the Senate appropriations committee to present the Justice Department budget for 2020. But like Tuesday's event, Barr will likely be asked about the Mueller report.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. EDT.

Barr told a House appropriations subcommittee Tuesday he will release the full report next week, with redactions -- color coded with explanations as to why the passages are blacked out.

"This process is going along well," Barr told the House panel. "My original time table, releasing this by mid-April, stands from my standpoint. I will be in a position within a week to release the report."

Barr said he doesn't plan to release an unredacted report to Congress.