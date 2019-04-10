President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Wednesday before departing the White House for Texas. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The team working to re-elect President Donald Trump in 2020 said it's removed a campaign video from Twitter that used music from the Batman film The Dark Knight Rises after Warner Bros said it hadn't been authorized.

The two-minute video used the track Why Do We Fall? by composer Hans Zimmer for the 2012 film's soundtrack, and used a similar font from the movie's title cards. The video had 2.3 million views before it was removed.

"The use of Warner Bros.' score from The Dark Knight Rises in the campaign video was unauthorized," Warner Bros, which owns the film, said in a statement. "We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed."

The video highlighted Trump's underdog status in the 2016 election. Clips of Amy Schumer and Rosie O'Donnell appeared in the video.

"First they ignore you," the video stated. "Then they laugh at you. Then they call you a racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong. Trump: The Great Victory. 2020."

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale answered by saying AT&T, which owns Warner Bros, is "positioning [itself] as a weapon of the left."

"Sad to see an ⁦AT&T-owned company pull such a great video made by an every day American in good fun," he added.

It was the second time recent months the president and his followers have run across the issue of infringement. Trump's team created a poster late last year that referenced HBO's Game of Thrones catchphrase "Winter is Coming." The Trump poster said, "Sanctions are Coming" -- a reference to Iran.

"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," HBO said at the time.