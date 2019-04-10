Patagonia sues Anheuser-Busch over 'Patagonia' beer

Patagonia filed a lawsuit against beer maker Anheuser-Busch over a beer that bears the outdoor gear company's name. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Outdoor apparel company Patagonia filed a lawsuit against beer maker Anheuser-Busch over its newly launched "Patagonia" beer.

In the suit, Patagonia alleges the name, logo and marketing of Anheuser-Busch's beer were intended to resemble its own corporate identity and confuse consumers by falsely implying a relationship between the two brands.

"In launching its Patagonia beer, [Anheuser-Busch] deliberately has attempted to take advantage of the had-earned reputation that Patagonia has built over the last 40 years as a company dedicated to environmental conservation," the company said.

According to the filing, Anheuser-Bush obtained a trademark for "Patagonia" on beer and recently launched a marketing campaign to introduce the beer to consumers after letting the "fraudulently obtained trademark" lie unused for six years.

The beer's logo features the word "PATAGONIA" beneath a mountain silhouette, similar to Patagonia's logo. Anheuser-Busch launched the beer at ski resorts at booths made of reclaimed wood featuring sales people wearing black down jackets and selling beanies, scarves and T-shirts bearing the same Patagonia logo.

"[Anheuser-Busch] has launched its copycat brand at ski resorts where Patagonia, Inc.'s ski apparel is widely used and universally recognized in further attempts to draft off Patagonia's goodwill," the company said.

The lawsuit also notes Patagonia launched its own food business, Patagonia Provisions, in 2012, including its own beer, Long Root Ale.

"In short, [Anheuser-Busch] has done everything possible to make it appear as though this Patagonia beer is sold by Patagonia," the suit states.

The lawsuit seeks to stop Anheuser-Busch form maintaining the trademark and selling the Patagonia beer.