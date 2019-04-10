Trending Stories

CDC: 600 cases of a deadly drug-resistant fungus reported
EU prepares to retaliate against U.S. tariff threat
SpaceX scrubs Falcon Heavy launch, will try again Thursday
Bernie Sanders introduces 'Medicare For All' universal healthcare plan
Claire Grady resigning as deputy secretary of Homeland Security

Photo Gallery

 
Highlights from Baylor's NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship

Latest News

Trump signs executive orders to speed up pipeline construction
New England Patriots meet with free-agent WR Demaryius Thomas
New York Giants finalizing four-year contract with WR Sterling Shepard
Patagonia sues Anheuser-Busch over 'Patagonia' beer
ICE Acting Director Vitiello resigns after nomination withdrawal
 
