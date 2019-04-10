Demonstrators in December 2017 protest the FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality rules that bar Internet service providers from charging consumers for faster web speeds. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. House voted Wednesday to restore Obama-era net neutrality rules that would prevent broadband providers from blocking and throttling Internet speeds for economic gain.

The net neutrality regulations were introduced under the Obama administration and later struck down by the Republican-controlled Federal Communications Commission in 2017. Progressives have argued that without the rules, Internet gatekeepers could charge customers for faster speeds and block content from competitors for a price.

Wednesday, the Democrat-controlled House voted to re-enact the rules by a vote of 232-190. It now needs approval in the GOP-held Senate, which experts say is unlikely. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the bill was "dead on arrival."

Republicans tried to amend the Save the Internet bill and offered a compromise bill in the House, but both failed.

If the bill passed the Senate, the White House signaled this week President Donald Trump would likely veto it. The Office of Management and Budget said Monday it opposes the bill.

"Last year, the FCC returned to the light-touch regulatory scheme that enabled the Internet to develop and thrive for nearly two decades by promoting Internet freedom and encouraging network investment," the OMB said.

"Since the new rule was adopted in 2018, consumers have benefited from a greater than 35 percent increase on average, fixed broadband speeds, and the United States rose to sixth, from 13th, in world for those speeds."