Eric Trump, Lara Trump expecting their second child

Lara Trump and Eric Trump announced Wednesday that they are expecting their second child, President Donald Trump's 10th grandchild. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump announced on social media Wednesday that they are expecting their second child.

President Donald Trump's son shared a photo of his wife and their first child on Twitter, announcing they expect the new baby to be born in August.

"Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August! Luke will be a great big brother!" Eric Trump wrote.

Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August! Luke will be a great big brother! pic.twitter.com/L1yR955P2u - Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 10, 2019

Lara Trump posted a similar message on Instagram alongside pictures of the family with their two dogs.

"BIG NEWS: Luke (& Charlie & Ben) can't wait to become big brothers this August!" she wrote. "We're all very excited to add one more to our family!"

Their next child will be the president's 10th grandchild. His son Donald Trump Jr. has five children and his daughter Ivanka Trump has three.

Ivanka Trump offered a message of congratulations to her brother and his wife on Instagram.

"So excited for you both as your sweet family grows!" she wrote.