Bernie Sanders to unveil Medicare For All healthcare plan

April 10 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will introduce his vision for universal healthcare, called Medicare for All, on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

His long-promised healthcare package will include a variety of changes, including care for the disabled and eliminating the need for private insurance companies. It would expand the same coverage that's currently offered to those over 65 to all Americans.

"In the United States of America, you should not be forced into bankruptcy for being diagnosed with cancer," Sanders tweeted Tuesday. He will introduce the proposal at 11:15 a.m. EDT.

The independent senator's Medicare for All Act of 2019 is so far supported by a number of lawmakers and more than 50 national organizations. It has more than a dozen co-sponsors in the Senate, including Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand -- all of whom are also vying with Sanders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

RELATED Democrats seek end to workplace harassment with new legislation

The sweeping healthcare proposal, which expands on the version Sanders introduced two years ago, presents a threat to the current private insurance market in the United States. More than 150 million Americans are presently covered by employer-offered private insurance and Medicare Advantage. Millions more buy plans on the Affordable Care Act exchanges.

Under Sanders' plan, all Americans would be insured by a government-run health plan that would cover all medical care, including vision and dental. Private insurers would only be able to provide certain benefits that aren't covered by the new law.

Sanders, who says 70 percent of Americans support his plan, contends private insurance companies are motivated almost entirely by profits, rather than patient care.

"We say to the private insurance companies ... whether you like it or not, the United States will join every other major country on earth and guarantee health care to all people as a right," Sanders said at a rally in Los Angeles last month. "The goal of healthcare is to provide quality care to all, not to have insurance companies make billions of dollars a year off our sickness."

Sanders' proposal differs a bit from the Obama-era ACA, which has received steady criticisms since it was enacted nearly a decade ago. President Donald Trump has unsuccessfully attempted to repeal the entire ACA since he took office more than two years ago. Some provisions, however, have been eliminated under the Trump administration.

Trump for months has repeatedly promised a forthcoming Republican healthcare initiative, but it hasn't yet been introduced in Congress. A previous GOP effort, the American Health Care Act, failed to pass the Senate in 2017.